Iowa Hawkeyes Land New DB Commit Over Hated Rival
As many Iowa Hawkeye fans enjoyed the holiday weekend, head coach Kirk Ferentz and the program were able to secure a much-needed defensive recruit on Independence Day.
According to a social media post on Friday, 2026 three-star cornerback Darion Jones has committed to the Hawkeyes over multiple power four schools, including the Iowa State Cyclones.
Jones is the No. 44 cornerback in the 2026 recruiting cycle, as well as the No. 2-ranked prospect in the state of Nebraska, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. The highly-touted recruit quickly became a prime target for the Hawkeyes after a fantastic junior season at Omaha North High School, finishing with 47 tackles, eight interceptions and five pass breakups. Jones received an offer from Ferentz back in March, which led to him taking an official visit on Jun. 20 to the program.
With the addition of Jones, Iowa's 2026 recruiting class now stands as the No. 43-ranked school, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. The group includes multiple four-star talents, such as Hudson Parliament, Julian Manson, and Carson Nielsen. Jones also becomes the first cornerback commit for the Hawkeyes in the 2026 cycle, making him a huge land for Ferentz's future outlook on defense.
