Iowa Hawkeyes Legend Has Passed Away at 90
Former Iowa Hawkeye football and track and field star Earl Smith passed away on Thursday at the age of 90, according to the university.
During his time at Iowa, Smith was a three-year letterman with the Hawkeyes' football team from 1953-55. The former running back was awarded Second-Team All Big Ten in 1954 after finishing the season with 11 touchdowns. In addition to his successful football career, Smith was a key piece to the Hawkeyes' track and field squad, as he was a Big Ten indoor and outdoor long jump champion in 1954.
After his time at the University of Iowa, Smith returned home and became a high school teacher and basketball coach with Gary Schools. He was the first African-American head coach at Froebel, Emerson and Lew Wallace. In his 26 seasons as a head coach, Smith won 323 games, along with five conference titles, three regional championships, and two trips to the state tournament’s Elite Eight. On top of his prolific coaching career, he coached five different high school All-Americans and one first round pick in NBA Draft.
Smith's impressive playing and coaching career would ultimately result in three different Hall of Fame inductions, including the Indiana Track & Field Hall of Fame in 1990, the Indiana Football Hall of Fame in 2007, and the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018. He would also go on to create the Gary Sports Hall of Fame, while becoming the recipient of the IHSAA Ray Crowe Award for Excellence in Leadership in 2023.