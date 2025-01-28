Iowa Hawkeyes' Unheralded Star Earns Shocking Recognition
When you think of the 2024 Iowa Hawkeyes, two of the first players that will probably come to mind are running back Kaleb Johnson and linebacker Jay Higgins.
After all, both Johnson and Higgins were two of the best players in the country at their respective positions, and each earned major individual accolades at the season's conclusion.
Plus, Johnson and Higgins will hear their names called in the NFL Draft this April.
However, they were not the only major impact players for Iowa this past season. There was another, unheralded player who established himself as a star for the Hawkeyes.
That would be center Logan Jones.
While Johnson deserves a ton of the credit for his spectacular campaign, Jones should also get some shine for helping open up running lanes for the explosive halfback.
And apparently, Jones was so good in 2024 that Pro Football Focus had him graded as the best run-blocking center in the Power Four.
Just think of all of the upper echelon schools in Power Four conferences, and now think of this: none of their centers were better at run blocking than Jones.
That's a pretty incredible feat, and luckily for Iowa, Jones has opted to shun the NFL Draft in order to return for his senior season with the Hawkeyes.
Next year, Jones will be blocking for running backs such as Kamari Moulton and Jaziun Patterson, both of whom showed flashes of brilliance for Iowa this past season.
With Jones leading the charge up front, you can bet that Iowa's rushing attack will once again be a force to be reckoned with in 2025.