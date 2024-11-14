Former Iowa Star Primed for Huge Opportunity with Packers
There have been quite a few former Iowa Hawkeyes stars playing at a very high level during the 2024 NFL season. While he's not the most talked about former Iowa player in the NFL, Lukas Van Ness finds himself in a great situation with the Green Bay Packers.
Van Ness, who was drafted by the Packers with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, is set to have a huge opportunity.
Prior to the NFL trade deadline, Green Bay had to make the tough decision to trade veteran pass-rusher Preston Smith. The move was made after Smith requested the trade.
Due to Smith no longer being on the roster, Van Ness is primed to be a huge winner. He'll get more playing time for the Packers and will have a chance to take his game to the next level.
At 23 years old, Van Ness has flashed star potential so far during his first 26 games with Green Bay.
During his rookie season in 2023, Van Ness ended up playing in all 17 games. He racked up 32 total tackles to go along with four sacks and a defended pass.
So far this season, his role has not been quite as big. He has only recorded 20 tackles, one sack, and a fumble recovery.
With the second half of the season about to begin for the Packers, Van Ness needs to start showing what he's capable of doing. He has the talent and potential to be a very dangerous pass rusher. However, he has been unable to show that he can do it consistently.
Green Bay is taking a major leap of faith in Van Ness. But, they also have some other young edge rushers who are hungry for an opportunity.
Should Van Ness fail to deliver on this chance he's been given, he could be replaced very quickly.
All Iowa fans still love Van Ness. He finished his Hawkeyes' career with 69 tackles, 13.5 sacks, and a defended pass.
Hopefully, we'll see him take full advantage of this opportunity and start showing off the star potential that the Packers saw in him when they made him a first-round pick.