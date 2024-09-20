Iowa Hawkeyes Making Massive Strides In This Critical Area
The Iowa Hawkeyes have not gotten off to the start they had hoped, losing to the Iowa State Cyclones and truly struggling to pull away from the Troy Trojans last weekend.
However, Iowa has been excelling in one very critical area: the rushing attack.
Through the first three games of 2024, the Hawkeyes have already logged nine runs that have totaled 25 yards or more. Last season Iowa only managed 10 over the entire campaign (h/t The Associated Press).
Most of that is thanks to the prowess of junior running back Kaleb Johnson.
Johnson has stamped his name among the league's best rushers this year, having racked up 479 yards and six touchdowns while averaging a robust 7.9 yards per carry thus far.
Most recently, the 21-year-old carried the ball 25 times for 173 yards and a couple of scores in the Hawkeyes' 38-21 win over Troy.
Considering how much Iowa's offense has struggled over the years, the fact that Johnson is giving Hawkeyes fans something to be excited about is certainly a nice development.
That's especially considering that Johnson was a relative unknown over his first two seasons at Iowa City.
In his debut campaign in 2022, the Cincinnati native registered 779 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Then, last year, Johnson posted finished with just 463 yards while reaching the end zone three times, logging a meager four yards per attempt.
Johnson will look to continue his surge when Iowa battles the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the team's first Big Ten conference game this Saturday.