Iowa's Massive Concerns On Full Display vs Michigan State
The Iowa Hawkeyes scored 40 points in a win over the Washington Huskies last week, so it provided hope that the offense would potentially turn things around.
But on Saturday against the Michigan State Spartans, it became obvious that Iowa's offense has not exactly clicked just yet. And who knows if it ever will.
The Hawkeyes entered halftime versus Michigan State trailing 12-0, as Iowa managed just two first downs compared to 15 for the Spartans. Not only that, but Michigan State outgained Iowa 250-58 in terms of total yardage.
Quarterback Cade McNamara went just 3-for-9 with 30 yards and missed on numerous easy throws that absolutely should have been completed.
To make matters worse, superstar running back Kaleb Johnson—who racked up well over 100 yards in five of his first six games this season—carried the ball six times for just 15 yards in what was an absolutely lifeless effort by the Hawkeyes offense.
Johnson also accounted for two of the three catches in the first half, with tight end Luke Lachey logging the other reception. So, once again, Iowa's wide receivers were non-existent.
The Hawkeyes' defense did a great job of holding Michigan State to four field goals, which is typical of Iowa's bend-don't-break defensive unit.
Had it not been for some critical stops by Iowa's defense over the first two quarters, this game may have been a complete laugher by halftime.
The Hawkeyes are going to have to figure something out offensively, and that may ultimately involve benching McNamara in favor of Brendan Sullivan.
We'll see if Iowa makes any changes for the second half.