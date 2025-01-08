Iowa Makes Massive Splash, Lands Potential Starting QB
Have the Iowa Hawkeyes finally found their answer at quarterback?
It may be so, as Iowa has secured a commitment from Mark Gronowski, who recently entered the transfer portal after departing South Dakota State.
Gronowski is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he threw for 2,721 yards, 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 60.9 percent of his passes.
The 6-foot-3 signal-caller won the Walter Payton Award in the FCS in 2023, which is essentially the FCS version of the Heisman Trophy.
He achieved that honor after totaling 3,058 yards, 29 touchdowns and five picks while completing a robust 68.1 percen of his throws that season.
Gronowski, who began his collegiate career at South Dakota State in 2020, actually took a bit of a step back this past year, but there is no doubt that the talent is there.
Given Iowa's rather delicate situation under center, Gronowski stands a great chance of becoming the team's starting quarterback in 2025.
The Hawkeyes have also brought in former Auburn quarterback Hank Brown through the transfer portal, and they have recruit Jimmy Sullivan coming in, as well.
Of course, Brendan Sullivan also remains on the roster, but that isn't exactly a who's who of quarterback options for head coach Kirk Ferentz.
Assuming Gronowski looks good in practice, there is very little reason to believe that the veteran won't have an outstanding shot of opening next season taking snaps for Iowa.
The Hawkeyes went just 8-5 this season largely due to their rather shaky situation at quarterback.