Iowa Must Find Answer at Vital Position in Transfer Portal
The Iowa Hawkeyes are obviously hoping to add some major offensive talent in the NCAA transfer portal, and while quarterback is obviously the most pressing need, there is another area in which Iowa needs significant help.
Wide receiver.
As a matter of fact, Riley Donald of Hawkeyes Wire thinks that the Hawkeyes need an "immediate starter" at the position.
"This is arguably one of the biggest needs that the Hawkeyes have in the transfer portal," Donald wrote. "Jacob Gill came via the portal and was Iowa’s best wideout this year. They need to add another piece alongside him."
And here's the real kicker: Gill wasn't even that good in 2024.
The former Northwestern Wildcats receiver logged just 32 catches for 382 yards and a couple of touchdowns in his debut campaign with the Hawkeyes.
Now, to be fair, Iowa didn't exactly have a great situation under center, so it's not like Gill had a phenom throwing him the football. Still, he should have been able to post better numbers.
It's not like Gill had much of a track record before arriving at Iowa City, either. Over the course of three seasons at Northwestern, he amassed 16 receptions for 195 yards and a pair of scores.
There is also hope that Reece Vander Zee—who was just a freshman this year—takes a big step forward in 2025, but there is no doubt that the Hawkeyes need to add more talent at wide receiver.
We'll see if Iowa can bag any significant pieces this offseason.