Iowa Reaches New Levels of Ineptitude in First Half vs Nebraska
The Iowa Hawkeyes went into their matchup with the Nebraska Cornhuskers knowing they had already clinched a bowl berth, but a win would do them a world of good for multiple reasons.
First of all, it would secure them a better bowl game. Second, it would give Iowa a win over a fierce Big Ten rival.
The problem is that the Hawkeyes did not even look remotely prepared during the first half of the game.
Iowa failed to score a point over the first 20 minutes as quarterback Jackson Stratton went 2-for-7 with eight yards. Even running back extraordinaire Kaleb Johnson has labored, carrying the ball 10 times for just 16 yards.
Nebraska leads 10-0 at the break.
The Hawkeyes' offense has been a major point of contention all season long, but we witnessed during the first half versus Nebraska was just another level of ineptitude.
It's understandable for Stratton, who is Iowa's third option under center. Neither Cade McNamara nor Brendan Sullivan were available, so he should get somewhat of a pass.
But let's be honest: Iowa's offense did not look a whole lot better with McNamara nor Sullivan taking snaps for very large portions of the year.
Credit Nebraska's defense for doing a great job, but this is also on the Hawkeyes for just not being very good offensively.
Iowa managed just 20 yards of total offense in the first half, averaging a minuscule one yard per play. In a way, it's a miracle that the Hawkeyes are only down 10 points.