Iowa Churns Out Another NFL Tight End in Latest Mock Draft
The Iowa Hawkeyes have become colloquially known as "Tight End U" thanks to their uncanny ability to churn out tight ends like nobody's business.
Whether it has been Dallas Clark, Noah Fant, George Kittle, T.J. Hockenson or Sam LaPorta, among others, Iowa is arguably the best tight end factory in the nation.
And the Hawkeyes are about to place another one into the NFL: Luke Lachey.
Pro Football Network recently released a seven-round mock draft, and it has Lachey going to the Tennessee Titans in the fifth round.
The Titans are in need of a tight end, so them selecting one at that spot would not come as too much of a surprise. The problem, though, is that Lachey may not exactly be on track to wreck the NFL like his other Hawkeyes brethren.
Lachey was viewed as a potential breakout candidate heading into his final season at Iowa City, but he ended up logging just 28 catches for 231 yards and didn't even reach the end zone.
It was a discouraging end to what was a once promising collegiate career, but perhaps Lachey has still shown enough for an NFL team to select him in the draft.
Plus, the Iowa pedigree is certainly something that professional executives will take into consideration, as there has to be a reason why the Hawkeyes continue to produce such impressive players at the position.
Lachey's best season with Iowa came in 2022, when he hauled in 28 receptions for 398 yards and four touchdowns.