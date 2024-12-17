Iowa Makes Offer To Explosive WR In Transfer Portal
The Iowa Hawkeyes are in desperate need of wide receivers, and they are making a play for a big one in the NCAA transfer portal.
Now former Idaho Vandals receiver Jordan Dwyer has reported an offer from Iowa, via Josh Helmer of Hawkeyes Wire.
While Dwyer played in the Big Sky conference and did not garner much national attention as a result, he has certainly been a sought after name in the portal.
The six-foot pass-catcher is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he hauled in 78 receptions for 1,192 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Dwyer was particularly effective late in the season, as he caught 29 passes for 489 yards and five scores over Idaho's final three games.
He is a four-star transfer target, per 247 Sports. As a matter of fact, he is the 17th-ranked transfer target in the entire country.
For comparison's sake, Iowa's leading receiver in 2024 was Jacob Gill, who snared 32 balls for 382 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
Dwyer eclipsed two of those numbers in three games alone. Yes, he wasn't playing in the Big Ten, but it certainly seems like he would be a welcomed addition to a Hawkeyes receiving corps that struggled mightily this past season.
Iowa already landed a quarterback through the transfer portal in Hank Brown, who is coming over from the Auburn Tigers.
While that's all well and good, the Hawkeyes need to add some weapons, too, and Dwyer would certainly represent a fantastic option.
We'll see if Iowa can land him.