Iowa Hawkeyes' Playmaker Makes Major Announcement
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Kaleb Brown has announced his decision to redshirt for the remainder of the 2024 season.
Brown made the announcement on social media.
Brown transferred to Iowa from Ohio State in 2023 but made minimal impact during his first season in Iowa City, posting 22 catches for 215 yards and a touchdown.
The junior wide out has been a non-factor this year, logging just one grab for 18 yards.
Brown's decision to utilize his redshirt year could ultimately result in the youngster entering the transfer portal for the second time in his collegiate career.
The 21-year-old arrived at Ohio State in 2022 and barely saw any action, registering just one reception for five yards.
Needless to say, Brown's NCAA tenure has not exactly gotten off to a rocking start, and considering he is already in Year 3, it may be time for the playmaker to pursue other options.
It doesn't help that the Hawkeyes' passing offense has not exactly been great since his arrival, as quarterback Cade McNamara has struggled mightily.
Brown was behind Jacob Gill, Reece Vander Zee and Kaden Wetjen on Iowa's depth chart this season, and even the Hawkeyes' top receivers have not seen much action.
He was suspended for the first game of 2024 due to an OWI arrest over the summer and was not active for Iowa's Week 6 loss to the Buckeyes because of a soft tissue injury.
We'll see if Brown ultimately makes the decision to depart Iowa.
The Hawkeyes are 3-2 this year.