Iowa Predicted to Land Major Weapon in Transfer Portal

The Iowa Hawkeyes are being predicted to land one of the top wide receivers remaining in the NCAA transfer portal.

Matthew Schmidt

Chattanooga wide receiver Sam Phillips (11) is tackled during a game between Tennessee and Chattanooga, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Iowa Hawkeyes have come up empty-handed in the transfer portal thus far when it comes to adding weapons, but their dry streak may be coming to an end.

Pete Nakos of ON3 is predicting that Iowa will land one of the top wide receivers remaining in the portal, projecting the Hawkeyes to bring in Chattanooga Mocs receiver Sam Phillips.

Of course, Nakos is not extraordinary confident that Phillips will take his talents to Iowa City, as he notes that he is 55 percent sure that Phillips will make the jump.

Nakos revealed last month that Iowa was one of three finalists to acquire Phillips, with the Virginia Tech Hokies and Memphis Tigers representing the other two candidates.

Given that Iowa is definitely the biggest school of that trio, it's entirely possible that Phillips may favor the Hawkeyes in the end.

Phillips hauled in 49 receptions for 803 yards and three touchdowns with Chattanooga in 2024. He averaged a robust 16.4 yards per catch, which is exactly what the Hawkeyes need.

Iowa's receiving corps was nothing short of an unmitigated disaster this past season, as Jacob Gill led the way with 32 grabs for 382 yards and a couple of scores.

Obviously, the Hawkeyes' miserable quarterback situation played in a role in the overall lack of production from their wide outs, but it is also abundantly clear that Iowa needs better weapons at the position.

We'll see if Iowa is able to bag Phillips before another club snatches him.

The Hawkeyes went 8-5 this past year.

