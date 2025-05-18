Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes Punter Projected to Win Major Award

Iowa Hawkeyes punter Rhys Dakin is predicted to win an award in the 2025 season.

Iowa punter Rhys Dakin (9) punts during practices Thursday, April 3, 2025 in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa punter Rhys Dakin (9) punts during practices Thursday, April 3, 2025 in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CBS Sports predicts Iowa Hawkeyes punter Rhys Dakin will win the Ray Guy Award (top punter) in the 2025 season.

Dakin had a productive freshman campaign as he led the Big Ten with 29 punts down inside the 20-yard line. Dakin punted 64 times during the season for 2,822 yards (44.1 yards per punt).

Iowa had their punter, Tory Taylor, win the Ray Guy Award in the 2023 season. The Hawkeyes have a great track record of producing elite punters, and Dakin has joined that club.

He earned Freshman All-American honors and is poised for an even more impactful second season. Dakin is focused on improving ahead of his second campaign.

"Just consistency," Dakin said. "It's really technical, just getting the ball over my leg and finishing very straight. There were a few issues (last fall) going on with my feet and my swing coming across my body. I've really just got to think more linear. That can help with direction and putting the ball where I want it to go."

If Dakin can be more consistent and get more punts down inside the 20-yard line in his sophomore campaign, he has a great shot at winning the Ray Guy Award.

