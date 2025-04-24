Iowa Hawkeyes QB Chooses New Destination in Transfer Portal
The Iowa Hawkeyes have officially lost quarterback Brendan Sullivan in the transfer portal as he has committed to Tulane.
Sullivan appeared in 10 games for the Hawkeyes, completing 71.7 percent of his passes for 475 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions.
He also rushed for 150 yards and four touchdowns on 47 rushing attempts. Sullivan started in three games for Iowa and could be the starting quarterback for Tulane.
For the Hawkeyes, they will have transfer portal addition Mark Gronowski as their likely starting quarterback for the 2025 season.
Gronowski completed 60.9 percent of his passes for 2,721 yards, 23 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 380 yards and 10 touchdowns on 98 rushing attempts.
Iowa ranked 119th in college football in yards per game in 2024, with Sullivan as one of their starting quarterbacks.
While losing Sullivan leaves the quarterback room weaker, he was unlikely to be the starter with the addition of Gronowski in the transfer portal.
This will be Sullivan's third team in college, as he spent his first two years with Northwestern, last year with Iowa, and will now play for Tulane.
