Iowa Hawkeyes QB Lands Disappointing 2025 Projection
The Iowa Hawkeyes hit the transfer portal this offseason in hopes of improving the offense.
It began at the quarterback position with the addition of South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski.
The big-armed quarterback comes in with plenty of experience and expectations from fans to add more to an offense that has struggled in recent years. According to Rotowire, expectations should be tempered.
Gronowski's projections were recently shared. They has the Hawkeyes' quarterback throwing for 1,750 yards with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. Gronowski adds 328 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground as well.
Iowa finished 17th in the Big Ten with 131.6 passing yards per game last season. The Hawkeyes featured a dynamic running back in Kaleb Johnson and the pass game suffered. Enter Gronowski and the expectations are that he can help add to the offense.
Gronowski showed an ability as a dynamic passer while also being able to use his legs at South Dakota State. He rushed for 37 touchdowns in four years.
In 2023, Gronowski had his best statistical season with 3,058 passing yards with 29 touchdowns and just five interceptions. Last season, Gronowski put up 2,721 yards and 23 touchdowns.
Gronowski ended his career at South Dakota State with 10,330 yards and 93 passing touchdowns to 20 interceptions.
The Hawkeyes will begin the 2025 season on Aug. 30 against Albany. This is a chance for Gronowski and others to get comfortable within the offense before the gauntlet in the Big Ten begins.