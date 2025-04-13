Iowa Hawkeyes QB Pens Heartfelt Message After Transfer Decision
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Brendan Sullivan has entered the transfer portal after one season with the team. Sullivan reflected on his team with the Hawkeyes, giving a heartfelt message.
"Hawkeye Nation, I have loved and enjoyed every second I spent here," Sullivan wrote. "Thank you to the coaching and support staff, my teammates, and the fans. You have all made this an awesome experience. After continued prayer and conversations with my family, it is in my best interest to enter the transfer portal for my final year of eligibility. Thank you, Iowa!"
Sullivan appeared in 10 games for Iowa, starting three of them. He completed 71.7 percent of his passes for 475 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions.
Sullivan rushed for 150 yards and four touchdowns on 47 attempts.
With Sullivan on the way out, the Hawkeyes will turn to transfer addition Mark Gronowski as the starting quarterback.
Gronowski is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery but has begun throwing and is the expected 2025 starter for Iowa.
While Sullivan only spent a year with the Hawkeyes, he is thankful for his time and will be looking for a starting job elsewhere through the transfer portal.
