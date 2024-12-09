Iowa QB Situation in Dire Straits After Latest Decision
The Iowa Hawkeyes have already lost two quarterbacks to the transfer portal, and they are about to lose another.
David Eickholt of 247 Sports has reported that Marco Lainez has made the decision to depart Iowa and enter the transfer portal, leaving Iowa with just Brendan Sullivan and Jackson Stratton on the roster as it prepares to face the Missouri Tigers in the Music City Bowl.
Lainez arrived at Iowa in 2023 but has not exactly gotten much of an opportunity with the Hawkeyes. He threw just seven passes during his freshman campaign and did not play at all this year in spite of Iowa essentially playing musical chairs at the position.
Eickholt adds that Iowa is expected to target a signal-caller in the transfer portal, which does not come as much of a surprise given the Hawkeyes' dire situation under center.
Cade McNamara and James Resar have already bolted, and neither Sullivan nor Stratton inspires much confidence moving forward.
The question is, what will Iowa do in its upcoming bowl game?
Sullivan has not played since suffering a season-ending ankle injury on Nov. 8, but head coach Kirk Ferentz is expecting him to be available against Missouri.
If Sullivan can't go, that would leave Stratton and literally nothing else at the position.
Iowa's offense struggled mightily this season, and the lack of production from the quarterback position is the primary reason why.
Still, the Hawkeyes managed to go 8-4 thanks to some superb play from running back Kaleb Johnson and a solid defense.