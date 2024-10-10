Iowa Receives Bold Prediction for Washington Game
Coming off of their brutal blowout defeat last week, the Iowa Hawkeyes are hoping to bounce back strong against the Washington Huskies. Losing to the Ohio State Buckeyes is nothing to hang their heads about, but Iowa knows that they have to respond with a win.
This will be the first time that the Hawkeyes have played Washington since the Huskies made their leap into the Big Ten this year. It's another tough game, but one that Iowa has a chance to pull out.
With that in mind, one analyst has made a bold prediction about this week's game for Iowa.
John Steppe of The Gazette has made a prediction for the outcome of the Hawkeyes' matchup with Washington. He thinks that Iowa is going to come out on top by a final score of 20-17.
"Despite losing almost all of its starters from last year’s College Football Playoff team, Washington has the ingredients necessary to make this a competitive game at Kinnick."
On the offensive side of the football, there are two main keys to pulling out a big win this week.
First and foremost, they need to get Kaleb Johnson established again. Against Ohio State, he only had 86 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. For most players, that would be a great game, but Johnson expects a lot more from himself.
Next up, the Hawkeyes need to get their passing game going. Cade McNamara has been a major disappointing this season. Despite his poor play, head coach Kirk Ferentz has remained committed to him.
If those two things can get figured out offensively, Iowa is going to be a very tough team to beat.
Defensively, the Hawkeyes have been solid all year. They play hard, are capable of making plays, and make things difficult on opposing offenses.
Looking at this game, Iowa should be the better team. If they take care of the football, can move the ball, and play strong defense, they should come out with a much-needed win.