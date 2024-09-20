Iowa Hawkeyes Reporter Drops Bold Prediction vs. Minnesota
The 2024 college football season has not gone according to plan for the Iowa Hawkeyes so far. With the loss to Iowa State and the struggles they had against Troy, there are major concerns about Iowa football.
Despite the concerns, the Hawkeyes hold a 2-1 record and can improve to 3-1 this week when they take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
Kirk Ferentz and company need to come out and dominate this game. They need to start putting the questions and concerns to bed.
With that in mind, one Iowa reporter has made a bold prediction about the upcoming game.
Chad Leistikow of the Des Moines Register has predicted that the Hawkeyes will end up winning this weekend's game by a final score of 24-13.
"The Hawkeyes haven't lost in Minneapolis since 2014 and will bring Floyd of Rosedale back to Iowa City behind an offense that learned from its mistakes against Iowa State and a defense that won't allow any plays over 25 yards. Brendan Sullivan rushes for a red-zone touchdown, and Johnson easily surpasses 100 yards after Iowa gained just 11 on the ground a year ago vs. the Gophers."
Picking up that win in fairly convincing form would be a good step towards getting back on track. Iowa has the talent to be a very good football team, but they have not been able to show it consistently.
Kaleb Johnson has been a lethal threat on the ground and his consistency has been there. However, the passing game has not been the same.
Cade McNamara has been anything but consistent. Some have even started calling for Ferentz to make a change at quarterback.
Hopefully, the Hawkeyes can put together a full consistent game. They don't need to score 30 points to look the part of a competitive football team. All that they have to do is play well for a full game.
By the above prediction, they would do just that. Fans can only wait and see if Leistikow's prediction ends up being accurate.