Iowa Hawkeyes Reveal Key Change To 2025 Schedule
The Iowa Hawkeyes still have a lot of business to take care of this season, but in the meantime, they have decided to make a key change to their 2025 schedule.
Instead of opening next season against Florida Atlantic, Iowa will be facing Albany in its season opener on Aug. 30, via Tom Kakert of Hawkeye Report.
Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes have bumped the Florida Atlantic matchup back to Aug. 31, 2030.
You would think that the Week 1 game doesn't matter all that much given that it's a non-conference matchup and Iowa will be heavily favored, but based on what we have seen in the early stages of 2024, it has become clear that upsets happen (hello, Notre Dame).
Heck, the Hawkeyes already have one loss on their resume this year, as they fell to the Iowa State Cyclones in Week 2.
Overall, Iowa has gone 3-1 thus far, most recently defeating the Minnesota Golden Gophers in its first Big Ten clash of the year in Week 4.
The Hawkeyes had a bye this past Saturday but will face the Ohio State Buckeyes in a crucial conference battle next weekend.
Iowa has certainly been an interesting team through the first four games of 2024, as it has looked dominant for stretches and entirely beatable at other times.
The Hawkeyes have largely been relying on their phenomenal rushing attack, which is led by junior running back Kaleb Johnson. Their defense has also been pretty stingy, althought it has had some rather uncharacteristic lapses.
We'll see if Iowa can forge some consistency as the season progresses.