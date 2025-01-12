Iowa Has Reversed its Fortune in Transfer Portal
Earlier in the offseason, things were looking bleak for the Iowa Hawkeyes. They still had no clear-cut answer at quarterback, and they were striking out on wide receivers.
But recently, Iowa has had a reversal of fortunes.
First, the Hawkeyes landed South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski in the transfer portal, potentially giving them their starter for 2025.
Then, Iowa was able to nab Chattanooga wide receiver Sam Phillips, finally giving itself a rather explosive option in the aerial attack.
The Hawkeyes still have a long way to go, but this is certainly a great turnaround for a team that was in desperate need of offensive assistance.
Gronowski is entering his final year of eligiblity and had a very impressive career at South Dakota State, so you have to figure that Kirk Ferentz is eyeing him for the starting role.
Heck, he may very well be the most talented signal-caller Iowa has had in quite some time, now that that's saying much given what the Hawkeyes have trotted out under center in recent years.
Phillips is obviously unproven in a power conference, but the fact that Iowa has finally landed a dynamic weapon is significant, especially considering that Jacob Gill led all Hawkeyes receivers with just 35 catches for 411 yards in 2024.
It's a major step in the right direction for Iowa and a light at the end of the tunnel for a fan base that has been largely suffering watching a team that has just not quite been good enough.
The slightest bit of offensive potential is enough to raise eyebrows in Iowa City. Gronowski definitely provides that under center, and Phillips could be the perfect player to complement him.