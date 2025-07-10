Iowa Hawkeyes Running Back Delivers Obvious Bold Goal for 2025 Season
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kamari Moulton revealed his goal for the 2025 season.
"The main objective is winning," Moulton said in an interview.
This is what you want to hear from players, and Moulton said he doesn't mind a running back-by-committee approach.
In the 2024 season, Moulton contributed behind starting running back Kaleb Johnson. Johnson had an incredible season, rushing for 1,537 yards and a school record 21 touchdowns. He also hauled in 22 receptions for 188 yards and two touchdowns.
Following his stellar season, Johnson was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round of the NFL Draft.
Moulton had a solid season behind Johnson, rushing for 473 yards and three touchdowns on 84 carries.
The Hawkeyes went 8-5 in the 2024 campaign, but outside of their run game, their offense struggled. Iowa was aggressive in the offseason, improving the offense by adding quarterback Mark Gronowski from the transfer portal.
Gronowski completed 60.9 percent of his passes for 2,721 yards, 23 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 380 yards and 10 touchdowns on 98 carries.
It will be crucial to the Hawkeyes' season for Moulton and Gronowski to be on the same page, and it's clear their focus will be on winning.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes QB Mark Gronowski Reveals Major Injury Update
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Predicted to Make Intriguing QB Move
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes, Kirk Ferentz Must Accept Harsh Recruiting Reality
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Shockingly Steal Top Recruit from UConn Huskies