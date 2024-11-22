Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Gets Huge Update for NFL Week 12
The Iowa Hawkeyes have been a factory for NFL tight ends in recent years. Sam LaPorta is the latest in what has been a solid line of tight ends that have gone on to play professional football.
Right off the bat in his rookie season with the Detroit Lions, LaPorta looked the part of a star. He ended up catching 86 passes for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns.
It was a clear sign that LaPorta has legitimate star potential at the NFL level. However, he has not had the same kind of season in his second year with the Lions.
So far this year, LaPorta has played in nine games, catching 25 passes for 366 yards and three touchdowns.
Unfortunately, LaPorta has also been dealing with a shoulder injury of late. He was forced to miss last week's game due to the injury, but has been hopeful of a return in Week 12.
Thankfully, the former Iowa star has received a major update.
LaPorta returned to practice as a full participant on Wednesday. He was able to back that up with another full day of work yesterday.
At this point in time, it certainly looks like LaPorta will be back on the field. Detroit will be hitting the road for a tough matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. They could certainly use their young star tight end back on the field.
During his time with the Hawkeyes, no one would have guessed just how fast LaPorta would break out as a star in the NFL. He played four years for Iowa, racking up 153 receptions, 1,786 yards, and five touchdowns.
While he may not play for the Hawkeyes anymore, all Iowa fans still love him and root him on with the Lions. Hopefully, he'll be able to make his return to the field this week and get back to dominating opposing defenses.