Iowa Star Sends Bold Warning To Wisconsin
The Iowa Hawkeyes' defense got back on track this past Saturday, holding the Northwestern Wildcats to 14 points in a blowout victory.
Can Iowa repeat its performance against the Wisconsin Badgers this weekend?
Hawkeyes defensive back Sebastian Castro certainly seems ready for it, and he sent a warning to Wisconsin ahead of the matchup.
“Hopefully Wisconsin comes with an attitude and comes at me," Castro said, via Chad Leistikow of The Des Moines Register. "I always like the pressure.”
Last year, Castro put forth an incredible performance in the Hawkeyes' win over the Badgers in mid-October, racking up seven tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception.
As a result, Wisconsin will certainly be keying on him in Week 10, but Castro clearly does not seem to mind.
The senior defender has logged 32 tackles, a pick and a forced fumble this season. He arrived at Iowa in 2020 but did not begin earning significant playing time until 2022, when he registered 33 stops, a sack, a couple of forced fumbles and five passes defended.
Then, last year, Castro broke out, rattling off 67 tackles, eight tackles for loss, a sack, three interceptions, a forced fumble, eight passes defended and a defensive touchdown.
Castro is a part of a Hawkeyes secondary that has actually looked quite vulnerable at times throughout 2024, but certainly not because of him.
Iowa improved to 5-3 with its win over Northwestern last Saturday, rebounding from an incredibly disappointing loss to Michigan State.
We'll see if the Hawkeyes can build on their momentum versus Wisconsin.