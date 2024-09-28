Iowa Hawkeyes' Secret Weapon, Revealed
Kaleb Johnson is the Iowa Hawkeyes' best player, and defenses have to center their gameplan around stopping him. We know this.
However, Iowa has another running back that is turning into quite the weapon: Jaziun Patterson.
Patterson was an afterthought to begin the season, but has quickly become the Hawkeyes' No. 2 option in the backfield with Kamari Moulton getting off to a relatively unimpressive start.
After not getting a single touch over the first couple of games of the year, Patterson has carried the ball 26 times for 138 yards and a touchdwon in Iowa's last two games..
Most recently, he accumulated a rather hefty 18 carries for 66 yards in the Hawkeyes' Week 4 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
While Johnson is still obviously the lead back and is the most lethal weapon for Iowa, Patterson is working his way up and could make a name for himself before 2024 comes to a conclusion.
Given how non-existent the Hawkeyes' aerial attack has been thus far this season, Iowa could ultimately rely on Patterson a lot more as the year progresses.
Perhaps a two-headed monster will emerge in the Hawkeyes' backfield, somewhat similar to the dynamic duo the Ohio State Buckeyes have in Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson.
Obviously, the jury is still out on Patterson. It's only been two games, after all. But maybe in a few weeks, Johnson won't be the only Iowa running back people discuss.
The Hawkeyes have a bye this week and will take on Ohio State next Saturday.