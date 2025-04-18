Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes Set to Meet with Intriguing Defensive Back

The Iowa Hawkeyes are meeting with a three-star defensive back from Illinois.

Ben Cooper

Guilford's Messiah Tilson (11) runs around defense during a game against Harlem on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at Guilford High School.
Guilford's Messiah Tilson (11) runs around defense during a game against Harlem on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at Guilford High School. / Kara Hawley/Rockford Register Star / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Iowa Hawkeyes are hosting three-star prospect Messiah Tilson on a visit this weekend. Tilson is a six-foot-two defensive back who has 12 offers, including one from Iowa.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz is retooling their roster for the future. Ferentz has emphasized the importance of developing players and not using the transfer portal as much.

The Hawkeyes have seven commitments from the 2026 class already, and it could become eight if Tilson commits.

Tilson could be valuable for Iowa as a safety for Iowa's defense.

Defensive coordinator Phil Parker led Iowa's defense to be one of the best in the country in the 2024 season. The Hawkeyes ranked 15th in fewest points allowed per game.

Iowa's potent defense was the catalyst for the team's 8-5 record in the 2024 campaign. Their offense struggled as they ranked 119th in yards per game.

Ferentz and the Hawkeyes need to improve their offense, but they need to continue adding recruits on defense for it to remain a strength.

If they are able to land Tilson, Parker, and Iowa's defense could be set at one of the safety positions for the future.

Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage

MORE: Kirk Ferentz, Iowa Land Key Offensive Transfer Portal Addition

MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Given A-Grade For Hiring Of Ben McCollum

MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Fans Will Be Fired Up Over This Gargantuan Take

MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Star Kaleb Johnson Predicted to Land with Super Bowl Contender

MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes, Kirk Ferentz Receive Tough Transfer Portal News On Wednesday

Published
Ben Cooper
BEN COOPER

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

Home/Football