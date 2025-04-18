Iowa Hawkeyes Set to Meet with Intriguing Defensive Back
The Iowa Hawkeyes are hosting three-star prospect Messiah Tilson on a visit this weekend. Tilson is a six-foot-two defensive back who has 12 offers, including one from Iowa.
Head coach Kirk Ferentz is retooling their roster for the future. Ferentz has emphasized the importance of developing players and not using the transfer portal as much.
The Hawkeyes have seven commitments from the 2026 class already, and it could become eight if Tilson commits.
Tilson could be valuable for Iowa as a safety for Iowa's defense.
Defensive coordinator Phil Parker led Iowa's defense to be one of the best in the country in the 2024 season. The Hawkeyes ranked 15th in fewest points allowed per game.
Iowa's potent defense was the catalyst for the team's 8-5 record in the 2024 campaign. Their offense struggled as they ranked 119th in yards per game.
Ferentz and the Hawkeyes need to improve their offense, but they need to continue adding recruits on defense for it to remain a strength.
If they are able to land Tilson, Parker, and Iowa's defense could be set at one of the safety positions for the future.
