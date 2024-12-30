Iowa Puts Together Shocking First Half Against Missouri
The Iowa Hawkeyes entered the Music City Bowl against the Missouri Tigers not knowing where their scoring would come from without running back Kaleb Johnson.
Yet, somehow, Iowa has managed to put together one of it most impressive offensive halves of the 2024 season.
The Hawkeyes are leading Missouri 21-14 at halftime thanks to some rather stellar play from quarterback Brendan Sullivan, who has gone 8-for-9 with 88 yards and a touchdown while also carrying the ball five times for 31 yards.
Of course, the biggest highlight of the afternoon thus far is Kaden Wetjen's 100-yard kick return touchdown, which gave Iowa a 14-7 lead early on.
The Hawkeyes have also been getting an impressive showing from halfback Kamari Moulton, who has toted the rock seven times for 60 yards and a score.
With Johnson skipping the bowl game to prep for the NFL Draft, Iowa needed some unsung heroes to step up, and Wetjen and Moulton have absolutely done that for Iowa thus far.
Plus, wide receiver Jarriett Blue—who caught six passes during the regular season—is leading the way with three grabs for 30 yards for the Hawkeyes.
That being said, Iowa's defense has struggled throughout the affair, as Tigers quarterback Brady Cook went 10-for-17 with 140 yards and a couple of scores against the Hawkeyes' secondary.
And that was with Missouri's top weapon, wide receiver Luther Burden III, missing the contest for the same reason as Johnson.
We'll see if Iowa can hold serve in the second half and preserve the win.