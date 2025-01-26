Iowa Hawkeyes Star Projected to Land with Los Angeles Rams
The Iowa Hawkeyes have a few players who will be selected throughout the 2025 NFL Draft. While the biggest name of the bunch is standout running back Kaleb Johnson, there is another intriguing name to keep an eye on.
Jay Higgins, the team's star linebacker, will also be selected at some point in the draft.
Arguably one of the most underrated linebackers in the 2025 draft class, Higgins put together a very strong college career at Iowa. He has been projected to end up being selected anywhere from the third to the fifth round.
Being selected in any round lower than the third round would make him a major steal.
That being said, a new projection has been made for where Higgins will end up.
Scott Salomon of Pro Football Network has predicted that the Los Angeles Rams will end up taking Higgins with the No. 98 overall pick.
Landing with the Rams would be a great opportunity for him. Los Angeles needs help at the linebacker position and he could come in and earn playing time right off the bat.
Throughout the course of the 2024 season with the Hawkeyes, Higgins ended up totaling 124 tackles, a sack, two forced fumbles, four interceptions, and five defended passes.
In his entire Iowa career, Higgins produced massive numbers. He racked up 341 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, five interceptions, and nine defended passes.
While there are some concerns about his athleticism and ability to translate to the NFL, his production speaks for itself. Sometimes, teams have to look past the tape and focus on how a player plays on the field. That is how Higgins should be looked at.
Hopefully, Higgins is able to land with a good team and earn playing time early on. He is one of the best defensive players that the Hawkeyes have had in recent years and fans will continue rooting him on at the next level.