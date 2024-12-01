Iowa Hawkeyes Star RB Is Becoming A Fast NFL Riser
The Iowa Hawkeyes have been led offensively by star running back Kaleb Johnson.
Coming into the season, Iowa was expecting a big year from the talented running back. However, they could not have guessed the kind of season that he would actually end up happening.
During the 2024 college football season to this point, Johnson has picked up 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns on 240 carries. Those numbers average out to an impressive 6.4 yards per carry.
In addition to his rushing totals, Johnson also caught 22 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns.
With that being said, the future is coming quickly for the Hawkeyes' star. He could end up returning for one more year at Iowa, but it seems much more likely that he'll be playing in the NFL next year.
AtoZ Sports has listed Johnson as one of their fastest risers for the 2025 NFL Draft.
"Even with defenses fully aware of his running, Johnson has averaged an astonishing 8.8 yards per carry on runs outside the left tackle and 7.1 yards outside the right tackle. He is also powerful on interior runs, averaging 5.3 yards per carry to the left and 7.5 yards to the right. Johnson poses a threat whether he is darting past linemen and linebackers or bulldozing through defensive backs. He is a strong candidate to emerge as an immediate impact starter and a top-40 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft."
Looking ahead to the 2025 draft, there are quite a few teams who could use some running back help. Johnson has a good chance to be the second running back taken in the draft class.
Ashton Jeanty seems to be the clear-cut top running back prospect in the nation. Behind him, there is no one else who has made the kind of impact that Johnson has made.
It will be interesting to see where Johnson ends up in the NFL. He has the talent and potential to be an every down workhorse running back right off the bat at the next level.
He will need to land in the right situation, but his future could not be brighter.