Iowa Hawkeyes Star Receives Major NFL Draft Prediction
The Iowa Hawkeyes have gotten off to a disappointing start to the 2024 college football season. Losing to Iowa State in Week 2 was a massive blow for the team.
Moving forward, Iowa will have to figure out a way to bounce back strong. If they want to keep their hopes alive of finding a way into the College Football Playoff, they'll need to string some wins together and get back to playing like a top-tier football team.
A big key for the rest of the season will be tight end Luke Lachey.
Through the first two games of the season, Lachey has only caught six passes for 63 yards. The Hawkeyes need to focus on utilizing him more and getting him going within the offense.
Lachey projects to be a very intriguing prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. In fact, he has received a big-time prediction.
NFL Draft Buzz took a look at where Lachey could end up being drafted. They currently have him ranked as a second or third-round pick.
"Lachey projects as a high-upside tight end prospect with day two draft potential. His overall player rank of 54 suggests he's viewed favorably in a competitive draft class, likely slotting into the second or early third round. Lachey's blend of prototypical size, soft hands, and football IQ make him an attractive target for teams looking to bolster their tight end room with immediate contributor potential."
Being placed in that area of the draft is a big-time win for Lachey. He'll look to be the next big tight end coming from the Hawkeyes.
Standing in at 6-foot-6 and nearly 250 pounds, Lachey is a huge target. Cade McNamara needs to focus on getting him the football more. That alone should help the quarterback as well, who is coming off of a brutal performance last week.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the rest of the season has in store for Lachey.
He needs to be involved more and he's being projected to be a second or third-round pick for a reason. It's time for Iowa to make sure that they utilize him as much as his talent suggests he should be used.