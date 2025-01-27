Iowa Hawkeyes' Star TE Is Turning Heads At 2025 Shrine Bowl
With the 2025 NFL Draft quickly approaching, the Iowa Hawkeyes are expected to be well-represented this year. While running back Kaleb Johnson has been the focal point of attention due to his outstanding 2024 season, tight end Luke Lachey is beginning to gain some hype surrounding his name.
The Hawkeyes' fifth-year star is currently at this year's East-West Shrine Bowl, where he's popped up on the radars of many scouts and analysts. NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid gave credit to the young tight end on Sunday, claiming that was impressed with his play throughout the Shrine Bowl.
Despite playing behind two NFL tight ends in Sam LaPorta and Erick All, Lachey managed to record 74 catches for 893 receiving yards during his collegiate career. While his stats may not jump off the screen at first glance, Lachey proved to be efficient in both the pass and run game for the Hawkeyes in 2024.
He also displayed his route-running ability during the first day of practice, which helped generate the recent hype for the former Iowa tight end.
At 6-foot-6, 247 lbs., Lachey could easily become a steal in the upcoming NFL draft. The former four-star recruit out of Ohio was able the become a "safety blanket" for the Hawkeyes' offense last season. He demonstrated this during the team's Week 1 matchup against the Illinois State Redbirds, as he ended the game with six catches for 63 yards. With his perfect frame and athleticism, it's likely that an NFL team will take a shot on him and see if they can mold him into the next great tight end to come out of Iowa.