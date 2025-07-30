Inside The Hawkeyes

Hawkeyes Have Still Not Yet Secured Kinnick Stadium Streak For 2025

The Iowa Hawkeyes are still looking to sell out every home game in 2025.

Andrew Kulha

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz coaches against Iowa State during the CyHawk game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz coaches against Iowa State during the CyHawk game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Iowa Hawkeyes have to feel very good about their ability to sell out the entirety of their home games on the schedule for this 2025 season, but they're not there yet.

With that being said, Iowa announced on Wednesday that the Hawkeyes have gotten closer to preserving the 21 consecutive games sellout streak inside Kinnick Stadium, which goes back to the start of the 2022 season.

Not long before tickets became publicly available, home games against Indiana (September 28th) and Minnesota (October 25) sold out.

Now Iowa's September 13 football game against UMass can be added to the sellout list. 

It's a night game and Kinnick will absolutely be wild. Either the Hawkeyes will be coming off a tough loss to Iowa State on the road and they'll be looking to bounce back with the home crowd on their side, or they'll likely be hunting for a 3-0 start with a win over in-state rival ISU under their belts.

Either way, the home atmosphere in Iowa City is bound to be electric. It's a 6:30 PM start, scheduled at Duke Slater Field at Kinnick Stadium. 

In order for Iowa's sellout streak to continue throughout the 2025 season, though, the Hawkeyes will first have to secure a few more sales for their home opener against Albany on October 30th. 

Exciting Big Ten games against Penn State (October 18), Oregon (November 8), and Michigan State (November 22nd) have also not sold out yet, but Iowa athletics is reporting that there are only a limited number of tickets remaining. 

If Iowa can sell out the remainder of these games, the Hawkeyes' home sellout streak will balloon up to 28. 

feed

Published
Andrew Kulha
ANDREW KULHA

Andrew Kulha has been a professional sports writer for over 15 years, starting as an intern at Bleacher Report in 2010 and working his way through basically the entire online sports media landscape.

Home/Football