Hawkeyes Have Still Not Yet Secured Kinnick Stadium Streak For 2025
The Iowa Hawkeyes have to feel very good about their ability to sell out the entirety of their home games on the schedule for this 2025 season, but they're not there yet.
With that being said, Iowa announced on Wednesday that the Hawkeyes have gotten closer to preserving the 21 consecutive games sellout streak inside Kinnick Stadium, which goes back to the start of the 2022 season.
Not long before tickets became publicly available, home games against Indiana (September 28th) and Minnesota (October 25) sold out.
Now Iowa's September 13 football game against UMass can be added to the sellout list.
It's a night game and Kinnick will absolutely be wild. Either the Hawkeyes will be coming off a tough loss to Iowa State on the road and they'll be looking to bounce back with the home crowd on their side, or they'll likely be hunting for a 3-0 start with a win over in-state rival ISU under their belts.
Either way, the home atmosphere in Iowa City is bound to be electric. It's a 6:30 PM start, scheduled at Duke Slater Field at Kinnick Stadium.
In order for Iowa's sellout streak to continue throughout the 2025 season, though, the Hawkeyes will first have to secure a few more sales for their home opener against Albany on October 30th.
Exciting Big Ten games against Penn State (October 18), Oregon (November 8), and Michigan State (November 22nd) have also not sold out yet, but Iowa athletics is reporting that there are only a limited number of tickets remaining.
If Iowa can sell out the remainder of these games, the Hawkeyes' home sellout streak will balloon up to 28.