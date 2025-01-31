Iowa Hawkeyes QB Target Reveals Thoughts on Program
The Iowa Hawkeyes made a new offer to a quarterback recruit this week.
Peyton Falzone, a four-star quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class, announced that he has received an offer from Kirk Ferentz and Iowa. The Hawkeyes are targeting a player who is currently the No. 15 ranked quarterback in the class and he has received the No. 194 overall rank in the nation.
He has big-time potential for the future and Kirk Ferentz should be very aggressive in trying to land his commitment.
With an offer now in his pocket from Iowa, Falzone took some time to speak out about the program. It is the first time that he has gone in-depth with his thoughts about the Hawkeyes.
"I had a great conversation with Coach Lester," Falzone said. "I was super excited and felt extremely blessed when he offered me a scholarship. He complemented my dual threat abilities when playing the QB position."
"Whether that be dropping back and ripping a throw from the pocket or using my legs to escape the defense and find receivers down field or take off and pick up yards. He understands how important it is to have a dynamic playmaker at the QB position and my goal as a quarterback is to always keep the defense on their toes."
Outside of Iowa, Falzone has quite a few teams pursuing him. Among his other offers are schools like Utah, Rutgers, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin. Penn State has also offered him, but they want to bring him in as a tight end.
Falzone opened up even more, revealing that he thinks coach Lester's offense fits his game.
"Coach Lester's offenses is very similar to an NFL offense," he said. "It is a dynamic offense, featuring a strong passing attack along with an aggressive rushing game. I think Coach Lester's offense fits my game. He stresses the importance of having a dual threat QB who can be a threat in the ground game but also through the air."
Those words certainly show a lot of interest in the Hawkeyes. The young signal caller obviously likes what he has seen from the Iowa football program so far.
Obviously, fans are going to have to wait patiently to find out where Falzone chooses to play. He has no reason to rush a decision and it will be some time before Iowa knows if they're going to end up landing him.
Hopefully, Ferentz and company can seal the deal. Falzone would be a great addition to the Hawkeyes' quarterback room and has the potential to be the future starter for Iowa.
