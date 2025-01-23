Iowa Hawkeyes Tight End Finalizes Transfer Destination
The Iowa Hawkeyes have been very busy in the NCAA transfer portal this offseason.
While they have gained quite a bit of talent, there are some players who have chosen to move on as well. One of those players was tight end Johnny Pascuzzi.
Back in early December, Pascuzzi made the decision to transfer away from Iowa. Now, he has finalized where he will play the next chapter of his college football career.
Today, the West Virginia Mountaineers have officially announced that they have added the former Hawkeyes' tight end.
Losing Pascuzzi should not have a major impact on the Iowa football team. He was quality depth, but had not been able to earn a major role within the offense.
Throughout his time with the program, Pascuzzi ended up catching two passes for 41 yards.
Originally part of the 2021 recruiting class, Pascuzzi was a two-star recruit out of Kansas City, Missouri. He did not have any notable ranking among the rest of the class.
Making the move to transfer made a lot of sense for Pascuzzi. The Hawkeyes have been a factory for NFL tight end talent in recent years and that is not expected to slow down. Pascuzzi simply didn't have a path to meaningful playing time with Iowa.
Hopefully, he will find playing time at West Virginia. He has the talent to make an impact on the field and he clearly believes that the Mountaineers offer him the best chance to prove himself.
Only time will tell what this transfer move ends up accomplishing for Pascuzzi, but Hawkeyes fans are sure to root him on with his new team as long as he isn't playing against Iowa.