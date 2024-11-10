Watch: Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Scores Key TD on His Birthday
The Iowa Hawkeyes have turned out quite a few quality players into the NFL. One of them is running back Tyler Goodson.
Goodson is currently playing for the Indianapolis Colts. He has carved out a solid role for himself with the team. While he may not be a starter, he is certainly a player that makes an impact for the Colts.
Today, with his team facing off against the Buffalo Bills, Goodson ended up making a huge play.
In the first half, Goodson caught a two-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco. It was his first career receiving touchdown and it came on his 24th birthday.
Take a look at Goodson's birthday touchdown for yourself:
So far this season, Goodson has carried the football 27 times for 128 yards and a touchdown. He has also caught nine passes for 49 yards and a touchdown including today's touchdown reception.
During his college career with Iowa, Goodson ended up carrying the football 533 times for 2,551 yards and 18 touchdowns. Goodson also caught 70 passes for 565 yards and a touchdown.
It's always good to see former Hawkeyes finding success in the NFL. Goodson may not be a professional football star, but he's working his way towards success.
With the way he has played so far this season, there is a chance that he could earn a bigger role either with Indianapolis or with another team. He has certainly proven himself capable of handling a solid role.
All of that being said, happy birthday to Goodson.