Iowa Hawkeyes' Veteran Tackle Sends Heartfelt Message To Program
Following the conclusion of the Iowa Hawkeyes' 2024 season, star offense tackle Mason Richman recently shared a heartfelt message to the Iowa community.
The Hawkeyes' former cornerstone left tackle expressed his gratitude towards the program in an Instagram post last week.
Richman, a former three-star recruit out of Stilwell, KS, did not receive many D1 offers out of high school. However, he briefly discussed his journey to Iowa in the post, claiming that he was the "easiest recruiting job ever."
"I was the easiest recruiting job ever. 11 Days from camp to commit. No money. Sure as heck no guarantees on playing time or living situation or any wack stuff. In fact if anything it was disincentive to put on knee braces and 60 pounds over 3ish years. But heck for a free education, I'd do it again."- Mason Richman via Instagram
After redshirting his freshman year in 2020, Richman became a four-year starter for the Hawkeyes at the left tackle position. Over the course of his career at Iowa, the former three-star developed into a core piece of the offense, as he was named honorable mention All-Big ten by league coaches and media in 2023.
This year, he became one of the best offensive lineman in the country. Richman finished the 2024 season with a PFF run blocking grade of 81.4 while allowing two sacks in 743 total snaps.
Richman ended the post by stating his love for Iowa and everyone in the Hawkeyes' program.
"I love this place and everything that it and god have given to me. I can say honestly and positively that I would rather struggle and fight with these brothers and this team than to go out scared. God Bless and Thank you for reading."- Mason Richman via Instagram