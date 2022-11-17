Skip to main content
Iowa, Iowa State Football Extend Series

Iowa's defensive line (left) lines up against the offensive line of Iowa State during their game on Sept. 11, 2021 at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

Rivalry Set to Run Through '27 Season

IOWA CITY, Iowa  - The University of Iowa and Iowa State University have extended the contract that will ensure the Hawkeyes and Cyclones compete in the annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series football game through the 2027 season. The joint announcement was made Thursday by Gary Barta, Henry B. and Patricia B Tippie Director of Athletics Chair, and Jamie Pollard, director of athletics at Iowa State.

Iowa and Iowa State have played annually since resuming the series in 1977 in Iowa City, other than 2020 when the game was canceled due to Covid-19. The teams first met in 1894, with Iowa holding an overall 46-23 advantage in the all-time series after winning six of the last seven meetings.

The latest extension calls for the teams to meet in Iowa City on Sept. 12, 2026, and in Ames on Sept. 11, 2027. All terms of the previous contract are unchanged.

