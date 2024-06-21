Iowa Offer One Kasen Thomas Wanted
Kasen Thomas enjoyed his spring visit to Iowa two months ago. Thursday's Hawkeye prospect camp proved to be an even better experience.
The 2026 Sioux City Heelan linebacker picked up tips about playing linebacker. After that, he received a scholarship offer.
"What makes it special is that they have a great program and have one of the top defenses in the country," Thomas told HN.
Thomas (6-2, 195) worked with Hawkeye linebacker coach Seth Wallace on Thursday.
"I learned a lot about leverage at middle backer and that the little things matter. It was awesome to learn from Coach Wallace, too," he said.
Iowa State offered Thomas in early May. Michigan and others have been in touch with the junior.
Thomas proved to the Iowa staff on Thursday that he was worthy of an offer.
"They liked my film and athleticism and ability to make plays. They also liked how coachable I am," he said.
The Hawkeyes will continue building a relationship with Thomas. He intends to find out more about them.
"I want to learn more about the culture they have within the program and what it’s like to be a part of the team," he said.
Prep Redzone ranks Thomas as the No. 10 player in Iowa for '26. His sophomore highlight video gives the viewer strong examples of what colleges like about his game.
As a 10th-grader, Thomas helped Heelan reach the state championship game last fall. He registered 41 solo tackles, 17.0 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks, and kicked in 442 yards (6.3 YPC) and three touchdowns rushing.