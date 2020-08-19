Iowa Offers Alabama Running Back

Iowa is still seeking a running back for its 2021 football recruiting class.

The Hawkeyes offered Jaylin White, a running back from Dothan, Alabama, on Tuesday night.

White, 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, is among the top prospects in Alabama, according to SI All-American.

White has gained plenty of attention in the last few months, with offers from schools such as USC, Oregon, Georgia, Florida State, Louisville, Memphis, Mississippi State, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Texas A & M.

White scored eight touchdowns last season for Dothan High School.

SI All-American's assessment of White:

Athleticism: Sudden burst and breakaway long speed, verified by strong 200 meter and 400 meter dash times on the track. Impressive contact balance. Plays bigger than size suggests, but rarely tries to run over defenders. Makes quick, hard cuts in space.

Instincts: Takes handoffs and immediately presses the line of scrimmage upon seeing the hole. Little to no wasted motion while setting up blocks, and never misses a cutback lane. Keen ability to set up cuts in the open field, with an especially nasty dead leg move.

Bottom Line: White is an explosive, instinctive back who has the ability to rip off chunk plays at the next level. Even as a change-of-pace back, should prove a key member of a good team’s offense. But if he’s able to add 20 pounds and become a bell-cow, White could be a productive, multi-year starter.

Iowa has 17 commitments in its 2021 class. The class ranks No. 19 overall by Rivals.com.