SI.com
HawkeyeMaven
HomeFootballBasketballWrestlingSpring Sports
Search

Iowa Offers Alabama Running Back

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa is still seeking a running back for its 2021 football recruiting class.

The Hawkeyes offered Jaylin White, a running back from Dothan, Alabama, on Tuesday night.

White, 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, is among the top prospects in Alabama, according to SI All-American.

White has gained plenty of attention in the last few months, with offers from schools such as USC, Oregon, Georgia, Florida State, Louisville, Memphis, Mississippi State, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

White scored eight touchdowns last season for Dothan High School.

SI All-American's assessment of White:

Athleticism: Sudden burst and breakaway long speed, verified by strong 200 meter and 400 meter dash times on the track. Impressive contact balance. Plays bigger than size suggests, but rarely tries to run over defenders. Makes quick, hard cuts in space.

Instincts: Takes handoffs and immediately presses the line of scrimmage upon seeing the hole. Little to no wasted motion while setting up blocks, and never misses a cutback lane. Keen ability to set up cuts in the open field, with an especially nasty dead leg move. 

Bottom Line: White is an explosive, instinctive back who has the ability to rip off chunk plays at the next level. Even as a change-of-pace back, should prove a key member of a good team’s offense. But if he’s able to add 20 pounds and become a bell-cow, White could be a productive, multi-year starter.

Iowa has 17 commitments in its 2021 class. The class ranks No. 19 overall by Rivals.com.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Iowa Commitments Honored On Register's List

Brecht, Colby and Graves are part of the Iowa Eight.

John Bohnenkamp

A Week Later, The Questions To The Big Ten Keep Coming

Parents, attorneys, athletes, everyone want answers to a decision that should have had better transparency.

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa's Roberts Wonders What Spring Season Would Look Like

Senior distance runner isn't sure how a cross country and track and field season in the same months would work, but he took advantage of the postponement and opted to add a fifth year.

Adam Hensley

Iowa Reports Four Positive COVID-19 Tests In Athletic Department

A total of 335 tests were conducted last week.

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa's Volleyball Team Stays Focused On Spring

Nearly a week ago, the Big Ten announced fall sports would be postponed until the spring.

Adam Hensley

NCAA Studies Contingency Plans For College Basketball

Alternatives to Nov. 10 start date are considered.

John Bohnenkamp

Barta Estimates $100 Million Revenue Loss

In letter to season ticket holders, Iowa athletics director estimates budget deficit of $60-75 million.

John Bohnenkamp

The Week That Was: For Hawkeyes, It Was A Journey Through The Emotions

From hope to despair to anger, Iowa (and the rest of the Big Ten) found its way through a turbulent 7 days.

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa Target Bell Commits To Wisconsin

Connecticut wide receiver chooses Badgers.

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa Commit Brecht Named To All-State Team

Ankeny prep helped team to Class 4A state championship game.

John Bohnenkamp