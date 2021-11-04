Iowa O-Line Aiming for Fast Start

It’s all about the fast start, Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum said.

Get points, get the offense going, let everyone get settled in, especially on the young offensive line.

With the Hawkeyes going to Saturday’s game against Northwestern with plenty of questions on where their offense is going, it might be best to get those questions out of the way early.

“Keeping our foot on the gas is an emphasis,” Linderbaum said earlier this week. “And starting strong — we’ve had a lot of slow starts. Being able to start fast is going to be important against these guys.

“We’ve got to have a better start, to help our defense out, to help our game plan get to what we want to do. Some things just don’t go your way, and you have to fight through those things.”

Iowa scored on its first drive of the season when Tyler Goodson had a 56-yard run in the 34-6 win over Indiana on Sept. 4.

Since then, the Hawkeyes have been shut out on their opening drives.

The slow starts have been magnified in the back-to-back losses to Purdue and Wisconsin.

Iowa had a 4-play, 36-yard drive to open the 24-7 loss to Purdue, but had a 38-yard pass on the first play. In last Saturday’s 27-7 loss to Wisconsin, the Hawkeyes had five three-and-outs and a two-play possession that ended with a fumble on their first six possessions.

Much of the focus on Iowa’s slumping offense has been on the line, and Linderbaum understands that.

“Any time you struggle, you’ll have people saying the unit’s not good,” Linderbaum said. “But I have tremendous trust in the guys we have playing on the O-line, even the tight ends. Things will start clicking.

“We’re in a little lull right now. But I have confidence in the coaching staff and the players that we’ll push through it.”

It’s something coach Kirk Ferentz understands.

“It's just a little bit more about youth and injury I think than anything else, and just we've got to be patient, but not too patient,” Ferentz said. “We've got to keep pushing and make improvements. Hopefully with every repetition guys get in practice or a game, they're gaining some knowledge and getting ready to push forward or in some cases maybe getting a little bit healthier.”

The Hawkeyes have had a lineman rotation throughout the season, and while Ferentz would like some more consistency, it’s not there yet. So any positional shuffle will have to wait.

“I think we're thin at pretty much every spot up front outside of the center position,” Ferentz said. “I don't think we have a lot of flexibility right now, and I think probably the guys that are at guard will stay there, and the guys that have been playing tackle, three guys there, we'll just keep working with those guys and see how it goes.

“Down the road, you never know, but right now, the immediate future, probably what you've seen is what we have. We're best served just to keep those guys in their spots.”

A fast start to Saturday’s game might be a good solution to what ails this offense, especially up front.

“I think we’re getting better,” Linderbaum said. “With any position on the football field, you’ve got to play with confidence. If you don’t have confidence, you’re going to get beat a lot.”