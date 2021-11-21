Photo Gallery: Iowa Football Senior Day 2021

Publish date:Nov 20, 2021Photo Gallery: Iowa Football Senior Day 2021Hawkeyes Celebrate During Final Home Game of SeasonAuthor:Rob HoweIowa's Riley Moss greets his family during Senior Day ceremonies before a game against Illinois on Nov. 20, 2021 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)Hawkeyes Celebrate During Final Home Game of Season33Gallery33 ImagesRead MorePhoto Gallery: Iowa Football Senior Day 2021Photo Gallery: Iowa Overcomes Slow Start Against IllinoisIowa Women's Basketball Sidelined