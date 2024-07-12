Iowa Single-Game Tickets on Sale Next Week
Available to Donors Monday, General Public Thursday
In this story:
IOWA CITY, Iowa - Individual game tickets for seven University of Iowa 2024 home football games go on sale next week.
Also, Kids’ Day at Kinnick presented by the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital is set for Saturday, Aug. 10. The start time and information for the free-admission event will be announced in the coming weeks.
Single game tickets will be available for donors beginning Monday, July 15 and to the general public on Thursday, July 18. Fans can purchase tickets at or by calling the UI Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-IA-HAWKS between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Prices listed below include a $2 per ticket fee. Iowa sales tax will also be added to the order during processing.
- Illinois State (Aug. 31, 11 a.m.) and Troy (Sept. 14, 3 p.m.) ticket prices range from $52-$72 for adults and $27-$42 for youths
-
- Iowa State (Sept. 7, 2:30 p.m.) and Washington (Oct. 12) ticket prices range from $137-$157 for adults and youths
-
- Wisconsin (Nov. 2) ticket prices range from $97-$117 for adults and $42-$87 for youths
- Northwestern (Homecoming; Oct. 26, 2:30 p.m.) and Nebraska (home finale; Nov. 29, 6:30 p.m.) ticket prices range from $72-$92 for adults and $37-62 youths
- UI student football season tickets are sold out. Individual game tickets located in the public (non-student section) areas of the stadium will be offered for select games at a student rate (limit one student rate ticket per student).
- Each of Iowa’s seven home games the past two seasons sold out (14 straight sellouts).
- Fans are encouraged to bookmark and visit for all information surrounding traveling to Iowa City and attending games at Kinnick Stadium this fall.
- Iowa won 10 games a year ago, advancing to the Big Ten Championship Game and Citrus Bowl. Kirk Ferentz, the dean of college football head coaches, enters his 26th season as Iowa’s Moon Family head football coach.
Published