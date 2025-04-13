Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa Standout Kaleb Johnson Receiving Interest from Intriguing AFC Contender

Iowa star running back will visit with the Cincinnati Bengals ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ben Cooper

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson (RB16) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Iowa Hawkeyes star running back Kaleb Johnson will visit with the Cincinnati Bengals ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Johnson is a projected Day 2 selection and is one of the top running backs in the draft. He is coming off a stellar season at Iowa, where he rushed for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Johnson also contributed in the receiving game, catching 22 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bengals hold the 49th and 81st picks in the draft, which is the range of where Johnson could be selected.

Johnson was an All-American in his last season with the Hawkeyes and could be an instant impact player in the NFL.

Heading into the league, he excels as a patient runner, allowing holes to develop. Johnson has also showcased the ability to handle a heavy workload.

However, Johnson struggles with pass protection. While he is a solid receiver, it would be tough for teams to play him as a three-down back out of the gate until he improves in pass pro.

Johnson is one of the most talented running backs in the draft, and the former Hawkeye should be off the board on Day 2.

