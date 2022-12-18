Isaiah McMorris Visits Iowa, Picks Up Offer

Isaiah McMorris traveled to Iowa City Sunday morning, checking out Hawkeye Football bowl practice. It turned out fruitful for the Class of 2024 Bellevue (NE) West High receiver.

"After practice, I talked to (receiver) coach (Kelton) Copeland for awhile, and he offered me," McMorris told HN.

Iowa joined Missouri, USC, Nebraska, Penn State, Kansas State, Kansas and Texas Tech in reportedly offering McMorris a scholarship.

"I know Iowa is a winning program, and they are rivals with my home-state team, Nebraska," he said.

McMorris (6-0, 170) enjoyed his stop in Iowa City on Sunday. He left wanting to find out more about the community.

"I’m trying to learn about the town as far as if I was to come there what are things I could do outside of football," he said.

McMorris has Huskers in his family. He's very familiar with Lincoln.

"I grew up watching Nebraska (football) because some of my family went there. The fan base is crazy," said McMorris, who visited the Huskers and new head coach Matt Rhule earlier this month.

McMorris is weighing academics heavily in his eventual decision. He plans on majoring in Sports Science.

This fall, McMorris set a state record with 90 catches in '22. He totaled 1,297 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.

You can watch McMorris' junior highlights HERE.