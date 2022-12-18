Skip to main content
Isaiah McMorris Visits Iowa, Picks Up Offer

'24 Bellevue (NE) West WR Isaiah McMorris. (UI)

'24 Nebraska Receiver Discusses Hawkeye Opportunity
Isaiah McMorris traveled to Iowa City Sunday morning, checking out Hawkeye Football bowl practice. It turned out fruitful for the Class of 2024 Bellevue (NE) West High receiver. 

"After practice, I talked to (receiver) coach (Kelton) Copeland for awhile, and he offered me," McMorris told HN. 

Iowa joined Missouri, USC, Nebraska, Penn State, Kansas State, Kansas and Texas Tech in reportedly offering McMorris a scholarship. 

"I know Iowa is a winning program, and they are rivals with my home-state team, Nebraska," he said. 

McMorris (6-0, 170) enjoyed his stop in Iowa City on Sunday. He left wanting to find out more about the community. 

