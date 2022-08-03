Skip to main content
Jack Campbell, Sam LaPorta Make Lombardi Watch List

(L-R) Iowa's Jack Campbell, Sam LaPorta, Kaevon Merriweather on the BTN set at Big Ten Media Days on July 26, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

Hawkeye Linebacker, Tight End Up for National Lineman of Year Honor

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell and senior tight end Sam LaPorta were named to the 2022 Rotary Lombardi Award Watch List.

Campbell (6-5, 246 pounds) was a second-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and Phil Steele in 2021. In addition, he earned first-team All-Big Ten honors and was second in the Big Ten with 143 tackles – the fifth-most ever in a single season at Iowa. He earned Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors following a career best performance with 18 tackles in Iowa’s 24-14 win over Colorado State. A native of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Campbell was the recipient of Iowa’s Roy Carver Most Valuable Player (Defense) award last season and served as a permanent team captain.

Campbell has also been named to the Athlon Sports 2022 preseason All-Big Ten First Team, as well as earning preseason first-team All-America accolades by Phil Steele, Athlon Sports, and Sporting News. He has been named to the Butkus Award, the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Bednarik Award watch lists.

LaPorta (6-4, 249 pounds) was voted second-team All-Big Ten by Phil Steele and third-team by league coaches in 2021. As a junior, LaPorta led the Hawkeyes in catches and yards, hauling in 53 receptions for 670 yards and three touchdowns. The Hawkeye tight end has been named to the Athlon Sports 2022 preseason All-Big Ten First Team, and third team on Phil Steele’s preseason All-America Team. He was also named to the 2022 John Mackey Award Watch List.

The Rotary Lombardi Award goes annually to the college football offensive or defensive lineman, who in addition to outstanding performance and ability, best exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame Head Coach Vince Lombardi. Tyler Linderbaum was a finalist for the award in 2021.

