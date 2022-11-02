Skip to main content
Jack Campbell Semifinalist for Lombardi

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell speaks with reporters on Sept. 6, 2022 at the football facility in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

Jack Campbell Semifinalist for Lombardi

Hawkeye Senior Among 12 Players Nationally to Make Cut

IOWA CITY, Iowa - University of Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell is one of 12 semifinalists for the 2022 Rotary Lombardi Award. The Rotary Lombardi committee made the announcement Wednesday.

The four finalists for the Rotary Lombardi Award are announced Nov. 17, with the winner being announced Dec. 7 at the annual awards gala in Houston. Campbell is also a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award and the Dick Butkus Award.

Campbell (6-foot-5, 246-pounds) is one of 15 finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy. He was recently named to five midseason All-America teams and was named to the Rotary Lombardi Midseason Watch List. Campbell was named the Lott IMPACT Trophy Defensive Player of the Week for his play against South Dakota State, and he was a preseason All-American by no fewer than five national media outlets. He has 259 career tackles.

Campbell, a native of Cedar Falls, Iowa, leads the Big Ten with 82 tackles and ranks 11th nationally at 10.3 tackles per game. He recorded a safety in Iowa’s win over South Dakota State, recovered a fumble on special teams at Illinois, and recorded his fourth career interception at Ohio State.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Campbell, who will earn his degree in December, carries a 3.49 GPA with a major in enterprise leadership and a minor in sport & recreation management. He earned Big Ten Distinguished Scholar recognition in 2021, has earned Dean’s List honors three semesters and is a two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree. He has been a member of Iowa’s Player Leadership Council for three years.

Center Tyler Linderbaum was a finalist for the Rotary Lombardi Award in 2021 and defensive end Adrian Clayborn was a finalist in 2010. Other Hawkeyes who have been semifinalists include offensive lineman Brandon Scherff (2014), offensive lineman Robert Gallery (2003), defensive lineman Jared DeVries (1998), offensive lineman Mike Devlin (1992) and defensive lineman Jeff Drost (1986).

Iowa (4-4, 2-3) travels to Purdue (5-3, 3-2) Saturday (11:03 a.m. CT, FS1). The Hawkeyes host Wisconsin on Nov. 12 (TBA).

In This Article (1)

Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa Hawkeyes

Jay Niemann
Football

Watch: Jay Niemann Press Conference

By Iowa Sports Information
Charlie Jones
Podcast

Opposition Research Podcast - Purdue

By Andrew Downs
Tony Perkins
Basketball

Tony Perkins Enjoying Point Guard Minutes

By Rick Brown
Jack Campbell
Football

Butkus Names Jack Campbell Semifinalist

By Iowa Sports Information
Charlie Jones
Football

Notebook: It's Charlie Jones Reunion Week

By John Bohnenkamp
Kirk Ferentz
Football

Video & Transcript: Kirk Ferentz 11-1-22

By Iowa Sports Information
Kaevon Merriweather
Football

Watch: Iowa Defensive Player Interviews 11-1-22

By Rob Howe
Spencer Petras
Football

Watch: Iowa Offensive Player Interviews 11-1-22

By Rob Howe