Jack Campbell, Tory Taylor Midseason All-Americans

IOWA CITY, Iowa - University of Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell and junior punter Tory Taylor have been named to multiple midseason All-America teams. Campbell is named on All-America teams selected by The Athletic, ESPN.com, SportingNews.com and CBSSports.com. Both The Athletic and CBSSports.com named Taylor to their midseason teams.

Campbell, a native of Cedar Falls, Iowa, leads the Hawkeyes with 62 tackles and ranks second in the Big Ten Conference at 10.3 tackles per game. He recorded a safety in Iowa’s win over South Dakota State and recovered a fumble on special teams at Illinois.

Campbell (6-foot-5, 246-pounds) was earlier named to the Rotary Lombardi Midseason Watch List, and he is a semifinal candidate for the William V. Campbell Award. He was named the Lott IMPACT Trophy Defensive Player of the Week for his play against South Dakota State and prior to the season, he was a preseason All-American by no fewer than five national media outlets.

Taylor (6-4, 230) ranks second in the Big Ten and fifth nationally with a 46.1 average through six games. He has 15 punts of 50 yards or more this season, with 20 punts downed inside the opponent 20-yardline. Iowa opponents are averaging just 2.5 yards on 13 returns.

The Melbourne, Australia, native has twice earned Big Ten Player of the Week accolades in 2022 (South Dakota State and Rutgers) and he was named to the Ray Guy Award Preseason Watch List. Taylor was named preseason second-team All-America by multiple outlets.

Iowa (3-3, 1-2) travels to meet No. 2 Ohio State (6-0, 3-0) on Saturday at 11:05 a.m. (CT) in a game that will be televised on FOX. The Hawkeyes host Northwestern on Oct. 29 (2:30 p.m., ESPN2) in the annual Homecoming game.