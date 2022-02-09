Skip to main content
Jalyn Thompson Building Relationship with Hawkeyes

Jalyn Thompson Building Relationship with Hawkeyes

West Des Moines Dowling Catholic TE Visited Iowa Multiple Times During Fall

'23 West Des Moines (IA) Dowling Catholic TE Jalyn Thompson. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

West Des Moines Dowling Catholic TE Visited Iowa Multiple Times During Fall

Jalyn Thompson has visited Iowa Football three times since last summer. The 2023 West Des Moines (IA) Dowling Catholic tight end was scheduled for another stop there next month for junior day. 

He's building a steady relationship with the Hawkeyes, particularly assistant Jay Niemann. 

"I think coach Niemann is a great guy and the conversations with him are always good," Thompson told HN.

Thompson's father, Rod Thompson, played basketball at Iowa from 1998-2002. 

"The thought of me playing at Iowa because of my dad has never crossed my mind. I think it’s really cool that he went there, but the reason I have so much interest in Iowa has nothing to do with my dad," Jalyn said.

Jalyn Thompson (6-5, 225) caught 12 passes for 108 yards in 2021. He stood out as a blocker. 

Thompson visited Northern Illinois for its junior day last month and expected to be at St. Thomas' junior day this coming weekend. 

Read More

"Other schools other than Iowa I feel good about are NIU, St. Thomas, NDSU and North Dakota," he said. 

Hawkeye coaches stopped by Dowling last month. They've kept tabs on Thompson. 

"In regards to what Iowa wants to see out of me, they want me to keep working, and keep getting better and bigger," he said. 

Thompson visited Iowa State for its game against Iowa in September. 

"I am not really in contact with any of the (Cyclone) coaches at the moment. I went on a game-day visit in the fall and haven’t really heard anything from them since," he said.

In addition to finding a football fit, Thompson is looking for a place to grow academically. 

"In college I want to study Law or Kinesiology," he said.

You can watch Thompson's junior highlights HERE

Jalyn Thompson
Football

Jalyn Thompson Building Relationship with Hawkeyes

1 minute ago
Patrick McCaffery
Basketball

Loose Hawkeyes Looking to Make Run

2 hours ago
Patrick McCaffery
Basketball

HN TV: Iowa Player Interviews 2-8-22

3 hours ago
Billy Taylor
Basketball

Video & Transcript: Billy Taylor 2-8-22

3 hours ago
Lisa Bluder
Basketball

HN TV: Iowa Women's Basketball 2-8-22

4 hours ago
Lew Montgomery
Football

Lew Montgomery Fills Interim UI Athletics Role

4 hours ago
Frank Calsbeek
Basketball

Look Back at Iowa Basketball Wins Against AP No. 4

9 hours ago
Mac McCausland, Kent McCausland
Basketball

Brown: Mac McCausland Lifetime Hawkeye Hoops Booster

11 hours ago