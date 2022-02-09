Jalyn Thompson Building Relationship with Hawkeyes

Jalyn Thompson has visited Iowa Football three times since last summer. The 2023 West Des Moines (IA) Dowling Catholic tight end was scheduled for another stop there next month for junior day.

He's building a steady relationship with the Hawkeyes, particularly assistant Jay Niemann.

"I think coach Niemann is a great guy and the conversations with him are always good," Thompson told HN.

Thompson's father, Rod Thompson, played basketball at Iowa from 1998-2002.

"The thought of me playing at Iowa because of my dad has never crossed my mind. I think it’s really cool that he went there, but the reason I have so much interest in Iowa has nothing to do with my dad," Jalyn said.

Jalyn Thompson (6-5, 225) caught 12 passes for 108 yards in 2021. He stood out as a blocker.

Thompson visited Northern Illinois for its junior day last month and expected to be at St. Thomas' junior day this coming weekend.

"Other schools other than Iowa I feel good about are NIU, St. Thomas, NDSU and North Dakota," he said.

Hawkeye coaches stopped by Dowling last month. They've kept tabs on Thompson.

"In regards to what Iowa wants to see out of me, they want me to keep working, and keep getting better and bigger," he said.

Thompson visited Iowa State for its game against Iowa in September.

"I am not really in contact with any of the (Cyclone) coaches at the moment. I went on a game-day visit in the fall and haven’t really heard anything from them since," he said.

In addition to finding a football fit, Thompson is looking for a place to grow academically.

"In college I want to study Law or Kinesiology," he said.

You can watch Thompson's junior highlights HERE.