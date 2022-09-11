Skip to main content
James Resar Commits to Iowa Football

'24 Jacksonville (FL) Bishop Kenny QB James Resar visiting Kinnick Stadium on Sept. 10, 2022. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

'24 Florida Quarterback Pledges to Hawkeyes During Campus Visit
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After a disappointing loss to rival Iowa State on Saturday, Iowa Football received some welcomed news Sunday morning. Class of 2024 Jacksonville Bishop Kenny quarterback James Resar announced he was verbally committing to the Hawkeyes. 

Resar (6-4, 205) also reported scholarship offers from Georgia Tech, Indiana and Wake Forest, among others. Notre Dame, Cincinnati and Wisconsin were showing him interest. 

Rivals and 247 Sports rank Resar as a three-star prospect. The latter sees him as the No. 31 quarterback nationally in the '24 Class. 

Playing with a broken leg for most of last season, Resar still managed a 25-6 touchdown-to-turnover ratio even with the injury. He averaged 9.2 yards per carry with 10 scores on the ground.

Resar hails from the same high school that sent Iowa center Mike Myslinski as a member of the 2021 recruiting class. 

You can watch Resar's sophomore highlights HERE

